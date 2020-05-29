STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poor families ate less during lockdown, says survey

The findings are part of the Livelihoods Survey conducted by researchers at the Centre for Sustainable Employment, Azim Premji University.

Migrant labourers walking to their native places at the Tumkur Road in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eight out of 10 households supported by informal workers in Karnataka were force to eat less during the lockdown which wiped out thousands of jobs, with marginalised communities being the worst-hit, according a recent survey.

The findings are part of the Livelihoods Survey conducted by researchers at the Centre for Sustainable Employment, Azim Premji University. Researchers surveyed 5,000 households in 12 states including 861 in Karnataka over the phone. The survey on households in Karnataka was carried out in collaboration with the Centre for Advocacy and Research and Gauri Media Trust. 

Around 86 per cent of 348 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe households reported that they were forced to reduce food intake during the two-month long lockdown. In an indication of the precarious situation that many people find themselves in, the survey found that six in 10 households did not have enough money to buy even a week’s worth of provisions, half of households took loans to buy food, 9 of 10 households found it difficult to pay rent, 78% households got ration through government schemes, 3 of 4 households did not have a Jan Dhan bank account, 68% households did not get any cash assistance from 
the government.

