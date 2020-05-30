‘Bengaluru can excel in tourism, trade and sport’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is a beautiful city but scope of improvement is vast, especially when it comes to management of water resources, traffic, pollution, population explosion, road quality, waste and lakes. To address water scarcity, we can adopt decentralised water treatment plants similar to the ones in Delhi and promote rainwater harvesting. We could establish IT corridors along the Metro lines, which will help reduce road traffic and air pollution.

I also feel that the main reason for Bengaluru’s population explosion is the high influx of people looking for jobs. Tech parks in other parts of Karnataka could help this. With a high percentage of educated people staying here, we can raise awareness about waste segregation as well.

We can excel in tourism, trade and sport. If the respective authorities can provide good infrastructure, we can increase our trade and commerce. The government must spruce up our heritage sites and places of interest.

There is also a need to have educated guides to show our culture and heritage to visitors. For trade and commerce to grow, we need to have ease of commute, communication in multiple languages, good and comfortable lodging options and multi-cultural cuisine. Trade-friendly tax regime and the least amount of documentation to conduct business are absolutely essential.

Also, encouraging sports and fitness activities in schools and the corporate sector, and setting sporting arenas will lead to fit minds and bodies. By virtue of the best weather conditions and a possibility of sport round the year, I wish to see the city as the nation’s sporting hub.

Solution:

Our education system is so rigid that it offers minimum encouragement or opportunity to sport-minded youngsters. Schools could start and finish early, allowing kids a chance to engage more in sporting activities. Talent hunts should be conducted at grassroots levels to identify and groom them from an early age. The government should also allocate more funds in the budget for this. Reducing GST on sports goods and coaching fees is also needed.We should also promote conservative sources of energy like solar power to help the environment. India is blessed with a plethora of natural resources. We can create more SEZs. This, in turn, can attract more foreign investment.