Let ‘maskne’ not get under your skin 

Vidya Iyengar By

BENGALURU: The pandemic has given rise to a new normal and new vocabulary. ‘Maskne’ aka mask acne is the latest buzzword, as Dr Mukta Sachdev, head of Department of Dermatology, Manipal Hospital, Bangalore, points out. “The constant use of masks is helping keep everyone safe and healthy. But problems encountered from wearing masks could be facial acne, facial irritation, skin dryness and irritation, redness and superficial skin infections,” she says.

Dr Shireen Furtado, consultant, Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, suggests avoiding extremely tight masks, wearing light coloured, well-fitting masks which are reusable and can be washed with a mild detergent. “Prolonged use of masks can cause an occlusive type of dermatitis, which is similar to heat-induced micro-pimples. Occluding masks cause increased sweating and hence there are more chances of localised acne and fungal infection,” she says, adding that coloured masks can leach colour on sensitive skin and cause dye dermatitis. Friction at site of masks can also cause frictional dermatitis. “It’s important to wash your face with foaming cleansers at the end of the day to prevent accumulating oil and sweat at site of mask application,” says Furtado.

Masks worn over makeup may require different kind of care with chemicals being forced inside the pores, which could cause clogging. A simple cleanse- exfoliate-tone and moisturise routine, Aishwarya Sawarna Nir, founder of Global Beauty Secrets, says can do wonders for skin health. “Clay-based charcoal or rhassoul or fuller’s earth face mask twice a week can be used to cleanse facial skin thoroughly and give it the requisite care,” she says, adding that cleansing and exfoliation with gentle skin-friendly chemicals like salicylic acid is recommended. “Natural scrubs like almond or sugar-based scrubs can be used.

Post exfoliation and cleansing, toning the facial pores with a pH balanced toner is ideal, as it will minimise pores after they have been cleaned thoroughly. Follow up the toner with a gentle moisturiser, before you put on the face mask,” she says, cautioning that products must be selected based on skin type and sensitivity.

Cloth masks should be clean and dry; if using disposable mask, avoid reusing as disinfectant is not healthy for skin

Masks trap oil excreted from pores, making skin dry. Wash face,exfoliate, moisturise and use sunscreen

Follow normal skin care routine and don’t forget to moisturise and take care of your skin

If sitting alone, remove your mask and give your skin a breather – spray a moisturising thermal spa water to keep your skin refreshed

Use a moisturising lip balm as lips tend to become chapped and dry

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

– Dr Mukta Sachdev