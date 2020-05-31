Bengaluru: Padarayanapura corporator kicks up row over COVID-19 hospital stay, later agrees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama prevailed in Padarayanapura, when corporator Imran Pasha, who tested positive on Friday evening, at first refused to go to the designated COVID hospital when BBMP officials reached out to him.

Sources said Pasha first refused to get admitted in hospital, and said that he would stay home and take all necessary precautions. Officials tried to convince him to get admitted as Padarayanapura is a containment zone with 65 positive cases.

Based on a complaint by a BBMP official, police filed an FIR against Pasha. It is said that it took a long time to convince him, with many of his supporters favouring his request for home quarantine. However, he agreed and was given a PPE kit and admitted to Victoria Hospital.

The area where he lived was cordoned off, and about 15 people were quarantined, including his family members, driver, housekeeper and supporters whom he was in contact with. It is said that Pasha would move around the containment zone with no personal protection and may have contracted the virus.