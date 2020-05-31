With hike in User Development Fee, passengers to pay more to fly out from Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The User Development Fee for passengers and landing charges for aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport has been increased effective from June 1. The fee for domestic passengers is up by Rs 5 to Rs 184, while for international flyers it is Rs 839, up by Rs 77. BIAL is yet to specify revised landing charges.

However, ticket fare could now be higher as taxes would be levied on the increased fee, an aviation official said. The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) permitted the fee increase on May 26, after the Ministry of Civil Aviation told airports to discontinue levy of Fuel Throughput Charges on aviation turbine fuel from January 8, according to an official release from Bangalore International Airport Limited.

This is increase applicable from June 1. BIAL has not specified details on the landing charges. Urban Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar said the discontinuation of FTC will have no effect on airlines or airport operators. "Finance Minister should reduce aviation fuel taxes for next six to nine months," he added.