STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

E-City residents raise a twitterstorm over SWM plant

Seeking shutdown of the unit, they tag BBMP top officials, say can’t live with stink; repeated pleas were stonewalled

Published: 02nd November 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

The STP plant in the eye of the storm

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Electronics City led a massive tweetstorm, ratcheting up 34,000-plus tweets on Sunday, demanding that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) shut down the Chikkanagamangala Solid Waste Management (SWM) plant as it emanates a stench, and that it is also affecting the health and wellbeing of residents. 

The locals have been facing a problem for the past two years now, and had pointed out that the stench gets so severe on some days that it lasts almost 20 hours. October 26 was one such day. “The stench started at 9:30am and lasted till 3am on October 27. We have complained multiple times to officials about the water pollution caused by the plant, and the menace of flies in the locality.

We have been consistently reminding BBMP of these issues, but there has been no action,” said Deepu Chandran, a resident. With their pleas going unnoticed, they decided to take up the issue on twitter, tagging BBMP SWM Special Commissioner Randeep D, BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya. 

@innovative_ans tweeted, “The disgusting smell keeps coming from the Chikkanamanagala SWM Plant the whole day. DO we have the right to fresh air? Pathetic smell coming 24x7.” @KailasKPillai said, “Our lives also matter!! Why should we smell the waste produced by the whole Bangalore?!! Please composte waste at the source itself. Don’t bring hundreds of tons waste to Electronic City to make our life hell.”
The residents stated that KSPCB had asked BBMP to implement leachate treatment facilities in the plant, but there been no movement on the ground.

The residents have also been demanding installation of odour measurement devices at the plant for the past one-and-a-half years, but approval for it has not come so far. KSPCB, in its notice, had asked BBMP to conduct ground water testing in 50m periphery of the plant. The residents had also written to the CM, BBMP administrator and BBMP commissioner and are awaiting their responses.

“We had complained to KSPCB and even blocked trucks to protest against water pollution by the SWM plant. The borewell system from the nearby lake is the only source of water for our village folk and cattle. This BBMP plant will spoil groundwater for sure. We wanted to do a full protest too. But we didn’t get permission from the ACP due to Covid-19 restrictions,” said Nirupama P, one of the organisers of the tweetstorm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electronics City BBMP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp