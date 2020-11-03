Ten arrested in Bengaluru for importing drugs using darknet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a special drive conducted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, 10 people who allegedly purchased drugs through the darknet using bitcoins and sold them to students have been arrested. Narcotic substances worth Rs 90 lakh have been seized from the accused.

The police said that the drive was conducted with the help of Customs officials against those who imported drugs from foreign countries using darknet. Information was gathered about such persons and raids were conducted at eight places in the jurisdiction of HSR Layout, Vijayanagar, Mahalakshmipura, Halasur, KG Halli, Indiranagar, HAL and Ramamurthy Nagar police stations.

“Ten people, including a Nigerian, were arrested during the raids and eight cases registered. Narcotic substances -- 660 LSD blots, 386 MDMA and 180 Ecstasy tablets, 12 gm of MDMA crystals, 10 gm of cocaine -- were seized from them. Also, 12 mobile phones, three laptops and two two-wheelers were recovered,” Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told the media.

“Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly used Tor search engine through the dark web anda booked drugs on some websites that operate only on the darknet. The sellers wrapped the drugs like gifts and sent it as courier through India Post. The accused, who imported the drugs, sold them to students from well-known colleges in the city and other individuals,” Pant added.

The accused allegedly made the payments through bitcoins and booked the drugs using websites like Empire Market. “There are several websites on the darknet that allow transactions related to the contraband. Empire Market website was used by the accused to place orders,” an official said.