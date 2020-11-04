Submit detailed plan for infra at KG Layout: RERA court to BDA 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) court on Tuesday directed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to submit a detailed plan within a fortnight on how it plans to execute numerous development works at Nada Prabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL). The BDA has been given an extended deadline of December 31, 2021 to complete all the works in the layout.

This is the second hearing and the first one was conducted online by BDA with layout site allottees. During the first hearing on January 31 this year, the court asked BDA to upload all approved maps of the layout within a fortnight, present its quarterly updates, and take steps to put in place the infrastructure.

Anil Navali, one of the allottees who took part in the hearing, told The New Indian Express, “BDA told us that the Town and Planning Department needs to approve the plans before they can be uploaded. It gave the same response during the January hearing too.”

“RERA has also asked the BDA to submit its detailed execution plan before the next hearing on November 18,” he said. Roads, water supply, drainage, power connection and sewage treatment plants are yet to be put up in most parts of the nine blocks in the layout, Navali said. “The court has asked them to expedite works to put the infrastructure in place,” he said.