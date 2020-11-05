STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cases shoots up in Mahadevapura zone as testing rises, workers return

Mahadevapura zone in Bengaluru, which had relatively fewer cases compared to the rest of the city until September, now has one of the highest numbers in the city’s eight zones.

Published: 05th November 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker at a BBMP sample collection kiosk in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN

A health worker at a BBMP sample collection kiosk in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahadevapura zone in Bengaluru, which had relatively fewer cases compared to the rest of the city until September, now has one of the highest numbers in the city’s eight zones. In the past 10 days, the zone’s share of positive cases has been 19%, and officials attribute the rise to resumption of economic activity and increased testing.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike war room data, the South and East zones made 15% each of the city’s cases, West and Bommanahalli zones 14%, RR Nagar 10%, Yelahanka 9% and Mahadevapura 19%, and Dasarahalli 4%. 

Dr N Manjula, Special Officer of Mahadevapura zone, attributed the rise to increased testing. “Earlier the number of tests per day was only 2,000. Now, the testing target has been fixed at about 7,000 tests per day, but in Mahadevapura, we are testing over 8,000 people. There are many camps where returning labourers and migrants live, which have added to the cases.

As they live together, if one person tests positive, the very next day 10 more people from the same camp test positive. Just like Bommanahalli zone, we have many camps where industry and factory workers live, and the chances of them testing positive are high. So, we are focussing on testing more in such areas.”
She also said that there is a daily increase in the absolute number.

“But what one needs to focus on, is the positivity rate which is on the lower side. “In the past 14 days, Mahadevapura’s positivity rate has been 4.97%, which is among the lowest along with South and West zones. Other zones are seeing a positivity rate of over 5%,” said Dr Manjula. 

A BBMP health officer from the zone said that the jump in cases was also due to the reopening of IT companies. “Some companies are open and people working together would have resulted in many asymptomatic cases.

We are seeing more cases in Bellandur, Doddanekundi and Horamavu, and are keeping a track of these areas. Another reason is that people aren’t maintaining distance. On some days we collect up to Rs 50,000 in fines from people who don’t wear masks, but still, many people simply don’t follow the norms,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahadevapura COVID 19 bengaluru
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp