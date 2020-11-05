STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Go footloose on weekends as Church Street turns traffic-free

As per the order issued by City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Tuesday, movement of all types of vehicles will be prohibited on the street. 

Published: 05th November 2020 05:16 AM

The city police commissioner’s orders will come into effect from November 7 | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the next four months, the busy Church Street will be free of vehicular movement on weekends. As part of the ‘Clean Air Street’ initiative by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), the city police have prohibited vehicular movement on Church Street from 10 am on Saturday till Sunday midnight.

As per the order issued by City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Tuesday, movement of all types of vehicles will be prohibited on the street. The orders will come into effect from this Saturday (November 7) and will end on February 28, 2021. The entry and exit arrangements for residents of Church Street will be made at Rest House Road and MG Road, the police said.

According to DULT, the initiative aims to re-prioritise clean mobility and demonstrate the positive impact of streets by focusing on people and sustainable behaviours. “The initiative will also provide the opportunity to refine street designs and create a blueprint for other streets across Bengaluru and India as a whole,” the DULT said. It is a pilot project and would be extended to other parts of the city based on the outcome.

