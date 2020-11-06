Flout traffic rules, lose your driving license for 3 months

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting Thursday in Bengaluru, and in other parts of the state in the coming days, motorists will face a minimum three-month suspension of their driver’s licence (DL) if found driving or riding without driving licence (DL), Pollution Under Control certificate, or riding without helmet.

This will also apply to those whose vehicles have loud horns, maxi cabs and contract carriages without permits, or carrying excess goods. Autorickshaw drivers found overcharging customers too will have their DLs suspended.

This stringent action has been planned by the Transport Department, which has formed 10 special squads in Bengaluru, where the drive has been undertaken from Thursday. It will be extended across the state soon.

Discussions are on to set up similar squads in other cities and districts for initiating stringent action against motorists violating traffic rules and laws under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). An internal notification was issued on November 4 for the special teams to report violations to the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for suspension of licences of violators.

Awareness drive on pollution planned

A campaign has also been planned in the coming days to spread awareness as November is observed as ‘pollution awareness month’. “Every morning, the special squads will report all violations back to the RT Os and the licences will be suspended.

This drive will be from Thursday (November 5) onwards,” said Narendra Holkar, Additional Commissioner of Transport (enforcement). “We will collate data on how many of the violators’ licences were cancelled by the end of the week.” In August, the State Government had asked the RT Os to take up enforcement drives and initiate action against motorists violating road safety rules.

Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar had expressed his disappointment as the enforcement by the department was only 40.71 per cent of the target. The traffic police have also been roped in to help with the drive. Two weeks ago, both departments had issued a notice stating that riding a two-wheeler without helmet will attract driving licence suspens ion for three months.

A ccording to Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, riding without helmets attracts a Rs 1,000 fine and a three-month suspension of licence. However, the state had reduced the fine amount to Rs 500 after public outcry, while the three-month suspension rule was never put into force.