STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Flout traffic rules, lose your driving license for 3 months

This will also apply to those whose vehicles have loud horns, maxi cabs and contract carriages without permits, or carrying excess goods.

Published: 06th November 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Driving license test

Representational image.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting Thursday in Bengaluru, and in other parts of the state in the coming days, motorists will face a minimum three-month suspension of their driver’s licence (DL) if found driving or riding without driving licence (DL), Pollution Under Control certificate, or riding without helmet.

This will also apply to those whose vehicles have loud horns, maxi cabs and contract carriages without permits, or carrying excess goods. Autorickshaw drivers found overcharging customers too will have their DLs suspended.

This stringent action has been planned by the Transport Department, which has formed 10 special squads in Bengaluru, where the drive has been undertaken from Thursday. It will be extended across the state soon.

Discussions are on to set up similar squads in other cities and districts for initiating stringent action against motorists violating traffic rules and laws under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). An internal notification was issued on November 4 for the special teams to report violations to the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for suspension of licences of violators. 

Awareness drive on pollution planned

A campaign has also been planned in the coming days to spread awareness as November is observed as ‘pollution awareness month’. “Every morning, the special squads will report all violations back to the RT Os and the licences will be suspended.

This drive will be from Thursday (November 5) onwards,” said Narendra Holkar, Additional Commissioner of Transport (enforcement). “We will collate data on how many of the violators’ licences were cancelled by the end of the week.” In August, the State Government had asked the RT Os to take up enforcement drives and initiate action against motorists violating road safety rules.

Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar had expressed his disappointment as the enforcement by the department was only 40.71 per cent of the target. The traffic police have also been roped in to help with the drive. Two weeks ago, both departments had issued a notice stating that riding a two-wheeler without helmet will attract driving licence suspens ion for three months.

A ccording to Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, riding without helmets attracts a Rs 1,000 fine and a three-month suspension of licence. However, the state had reduced the fine amount to Rs 500 after public outcry, while the three-month suspension rule was never put into force.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
driving license Bengaluru
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp