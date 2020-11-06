STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lufthansa flight from Bengaluru to Germany returns within four hours after technical snag

The flight had a normal landing at 7 am at KIA airport, said the airline. "Lufthansa will rebook all passengers to other flights as soon as possible," the statement added.

Representational image (AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A passenger flight from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which left for Frankfurt on Thursday morning, developed technical problems in mid-air and returned to the bay within four hours. It landed safely at Bengaluru.

As per information made available on its website, the Airbus 333-300 aircraft left on November 5 at 3.44 am from KIA, nine minutes behind schedule. It was supposed to reach Frankfurt at 9.25 am (local time) the same day after completing a trip of 10 hours and 20 minutes.

Asked about the incident, the airline said in a statement, "Lufthansa flight LH755 from Bengaluru to Frankfurt has returned to Bengaluru Airport shortly after take-off due to technical reasons. For Lufthansa, safety has top priority at all times in flight operations. At no point was there any risk for the guests and the crew."

The flight had a normal landing at 7 am at KIA airport, it said. "Lufthansa will rebook all passengers to other flights as soon as possible," the statement added.

The Airbus A333-300 is a twin-jet, long haul aircraft that can carry up to a maximum of 255 passengers. The airline did not provide information on the number of occupants on the flight.
The next Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt from Bengaluru will depart on Saturday at 3.35 am.

The KIA operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, did not respond to a query in this connection.

