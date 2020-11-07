Anuja Pandey By

BENGALURU : Mindfulness seems to be the buzzword in town these days but it’s much easier spoken about than followed. It requires a habit of giving importance to details. Mindful eating during festivals sounds like a task, but it can be practised with awareness towards what and how much we eat. As they say, it’s all in the mind – mindful eating is all about the choices we make.

This year, as we have been struggling to overcome the global pandemic, many of us have been bingeing – it could be screen and gadgets or even food and drinking. This gluttony is the opposite of what we are meant to achieve as human beings. The festive season has already been ushered in with Eid and Navratri just getting over and Diwali around the corner. Food, caring and sharing is the idea of a festival. But all we need is to eat mindfully, cherish every bit of it and have gratitude. Soon we shall realise that less is more.

Here’s how:

We have to achieve a healthy relationship with our food. It should not be your focus when you visit a friend. Savour the other aspects of a festival, like decor, fashion, games and relationships, equally. Pick some healthy substitutes for your sweet tooth. The market is full of a smorgasbord of sweets but the choice you make will determine your wellness. Home cooking over outside food is more wholesome. One could do a high-fat low-carb recipe replacing sugar with stevia, like a keto almond phirni or even coconut laddoos made in jaggery, dry fruits and nuts.

These high energy balls or bars could replace high on sugar recipes, like rabdi. Air frying, roasting, grilling and barbecuing could add to the fun as the whole family gets involved in the process and frying could take a back seat. Missi rotis, buckwheat and ragi pancakes and lentil dosas could be substituted for pakoras, cutlets, puris and malpua.

Many a times, we just load ourselves with food while hardly paying attention as we talk or play cards. We don’t pay heed to how much our body requires. We must train our mind to eat less, taste every delicacy, and appreciate the effort of the host. Reduce your portions and avoid second helpings. You could eat everything if your portions are in control.

Eat a small meal before you head out for a house party. It will save you from over-eating.

Stay hydrated and drink a lot of infused water or lemon water throughout the day to avoid any dehydration, which results in low energy and headaches. Your brain could confuse this for hunger pangs.

A sundowner is a better time to have your guests over. It avoids late night indulgences. Mindful eating can help your mind holds its reins over your senses. You can have a wholesome festive season with a bit of it all. Who knows, you might even find your plate full.

