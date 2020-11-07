STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-Corruption Bureau raids KAS officer  B Sudha's house in Bengaluru

She served as special land acquisition officer in BDA and now currently she is an administrative officer in Biotechnology department in Shanthinagar.

Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)  on Saturday raided houses of KAS officer B Sudha and seized 10 lakh cash, gold, documents pertaining to properties which are allegedly disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The sleuths are said to have found that unaccounted gold and the raids were conducted in six places simultaneously on her two houses situated at Thindlu near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Udupi.

Sudha came under the scanner after a public petition was filed in a court on the charges of she involved in corruption since few years. The court issued an order to conduct the raid.  

ACB officers were shocked after noticing lot of gold jewelry which usually display in a jewelry show room. Her husband is a film producer in Sandalwood.

