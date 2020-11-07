STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru restaurants to give up smoking zones for better business

As nation observes Cancer Awareness Day, experts welcome the move  

Published: 07th November 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

smoking, smoke

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Global Adult Tobacco Survey - 2 (GATS-2) reveals that 14 per cent of adults were exposed to second-hand smoke at restaurants in Karnataka, many outlets which were allowing smoking on their premises, either by setting up a Designated Smoking Area (DSA) or not, have decided to become 100 per cent ‘smoke-free’.

Against the backdrop of National Cancer Awareness Day on November 7, ‘Kaara: By the Lake’, a cafe located at Ulsoor, has gone 100 per cent smoke-free and does not permit smoking on its premises anymore. “Going 100 per cent smoke-free will result in good health of customers, staff, and increased business,” says Radha Nair, owner of the restaurant. 

“Families prefer to dine-in at places which do not allow smoking. Children, women, and senior citizens feel uneasy when exposed to tobacco smoke. We felt that we could free the smoking zone to allow more customers, rather than wasting this space for an activity unhealthy for both customers and staff,” she said, adding that she was hopeful that more cafés and restaurants would go smoke-free to boost business.

An NGO fighting for the regulation of tobacco products said that lately, more restaurants have been going ‘smoke-free’. “This change in the mindset of establishment owners is that they want more family customers to dine-in and don’t want to compromise with the health of their employees, who were otherwise exposed to ‘second-hand smoke’, making them more prone to cancer and related disorders,” a release said.

Oncologist and member of the High Power Committee of the state government, Dr Vishal Rao, said, “Smoke from tobacco products contains harmful chemicals which can have adverse effects on the cardiovascular system. It can lead to coronary heart disease, stroke, and several cancers. It is admirable to see some restaurants becoming 100 per cent smoke-free. It is high time that other restaurants take a cue and follow.”

Cancer cases likely to spurt to 15.7L by 2025
Based on current trends, cancer cases are likely to go up to 15.7 lakh by 2025 from 13.9 lakhs in 2020, as per the recent National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020, released by The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Bengaluru recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smoking Bengaluru restaurants
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp