Spread of joy

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Restrictions on bursting crackers, not many extended family visits and no big Diwali parties. This year, celebrations are going to be a little different from the other years. But that does not necessarily mean you have to compromise on the food. City-based restaurants are here to sort you out with their Diwali special menus.

This festive season, why just eat your desserts when you can drink them too? Check out Reservoire in Koramangala, which is introducing a Diwali special drink. “This year we have introduced a kaju katli drink, which is made of blended scotch whiskey with homemade kaju katli syrup. We also have a Mysore Mallige, made of gin and homemade jasmine cordial,” says Prathik Shetty, founder of the pub.

Apart from that, they also have liquor infused desserts like gulab jamun, rasgulla etc. Decor includes festive lights and seating is limited as a safety measure. “We are planning to introduce the drink from this weekend itself so that more people get to try it out,” explains Shetty. Other pubs like 1522 may not have many festive specials on the menu but they are following an ethnic dress code to get into the mood of celebration.

It’s impossible to create a Diwali food menu without a buffet of chaats and desserts. But keeping the pandemic in mind, many might find it risky to enjoy a spread in a crowded place. Sattvam, a chain of restaurants which follows the concept of Sattvic food, is making sure you have the buffet served at home. “We have come up with something called the Buffet-in-a-Box which has six starters, three short eats like chaats, seven main course dishes and four desserts.

We are aware that many might not be keen on stepping out for a meal. This way, it’s safer for them, and also gives us a chance to sustain ourselves,” says Arvind Chowdhary, director-founder of the restaurant. Buffet-in-a-Box is priced at `899 and serves 2-3 people. Apart from that, they have also introduced the Box of Festive Treats, priced at `599, which is an assortment of sweet and salty snacks. “These days, not many people want to have just sweet dishes, they also want something spicy to go along with it. Along with your desserts like gulab jamun, moong dal halwa, raj bhog etc, this box also has dahi vada, dhokla, pani puri and more,” says Chowdhary, adding that this box is open for pre-ordering.

What’s Diwali without some shopping for diyas? Apart from their festive special, Vegan restaurant JustBe has come up with a pop-up sale. “Many people during diwali love to shop diyas, apparels, jewellery etc. We have created a pop up sale that will be on till Nov. 7,” says Nidhi Nahata, founder of JustBe.