BBMP aims for transparency, uploads project data on website 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aiming to bringing in transparency in the management and administration of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Commissioner and Administrator on Saturday launched a revamped website containing information about all projects since 2015.

Soon after taking charge on September 11, BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta had said that there was a need to be more proactive and more accessible to citizens by uploading all data on the Palike website. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad had also promised more transparency after assuming charge.

The revamped website has information about all projects undertaken by the BBMP since June 2015.

Addressing the media, the Commissioner said the particulars of all schemes and projects such as work orders, details of contractors, expenditure, project status, reasons for delay, book measurements and photographic documentation, have been uploaded.

Citizens can access it and even approach the BBMP for corrections, suggestions and comments. Users can also access information ward-wise, including ward committee meetings. Prasad said that the website would be continuously updated to ensure that citizens have access to the latest information about ongoing work.