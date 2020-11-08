STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Church Street goes traffic-free, traders anxious

Say initiative good, but could backfire; battery vehicles for the aged, disabled 

Published: 08th November 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

People enjoy a walk, a band performs | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traders at Church Street are anxious on how the ‘no vehicle’ initiative at Church Street will pan out. On Saturday, Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa officially inaugurated the initiative  ‘Clean Air Street’ project by the Directorate of Urban and Land Transport (DULT) along with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) where the street will be open to only pedestrians on weekends, till February 2021.

Suhail Yusuf, secretary of the Brigade Shops and Establishments’ Association told TNIE, “Why make people walk on the road when there are footpaths by the side. The need of the hour is that we need more roads to cater to the increasing traffic. And shorter routes are required. There’s always traffic on that road, so why close it. Businesses are going. Nobody will park their vehicle somewhere else and come.

 CM B S Yediyurappa rides a e-scooter after
launching ‘Clean Air Street’ on Saturday

The road has both pedestrian and car parking,” said Yusuf, who is also a traffic expert. The 750-metre-long street connects Brigade Road and Museum Cross Road, which lie in the heart of the Central Business District in the city.

According to Deepak Batavia, president, Church Street Shop Owners’ Association said, “We have to see if this is feasible in the long run. It is a new concept and a good initiative,” he said. On Saturday, the street observed free testing for Covid symptoms, and eight BBMP marshals ensured that masks are worn at all times, and a private music band performed near MG Road Metro Station.

He added that 100 slots have been booked by DULT at Sobha Mall for car parking. Restaurants and cafes have been encouraged to use a part of the pavement to lay out their tables, and use it as part of their outdoor seating space.The road will be vehicle-free from 10 am on Saturdays till midnight on Sunday. City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant passed an order to this effect recently.

For residents, a single point of entry and exit has been fixed on the MG Road side, and Rest House Road. A battery operated vehicle is present for elders and those with disability. The road will be vehicle-free from 10 am on Saturdays till midnight on Sunday. For residents, a single point of entry and exit has been fixed on the MG Road side, and Rest House Road. 

