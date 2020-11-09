Bengaluru ambulance driver punctures patient’s trachea

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sanish Mahi, a fitness trainer who was working with one of the city’s top fitness centres Chisel, is a broken man today.

About 10 days ago, he was returning home after a training session with his team at Cubbon Park when he suddenly suffered a seizure and fell off his bike near the PF main office close to the Residency Road traffic junction.

He now remembers being struck by violent spasms, falling on the road and losing consciousness. When he opened his eyes, he was at St John’s Hospital. Sanish was badly injured with a deep wound around his jaw that needed a surgery. Added to this, the driver of the ambulance, before ferrying him to the hospital, had used a rusty instrument and punctured Sanish’s oral cavity.

A parent of one of Sanish’s students, who wished not to be identified, said, “The untrained ambulance driver has caused a pharyngeal injury to Sanish, trying to push a sharp object into his throat or buccal cavity. The internal damage is a cause of concern.

It is important to locate the ambulance driver.” At the hospital, Sanish recalled that his motorbike was on the road and he contacted his students over phone, requesting them to trace the twowheeler. But they got back to him saying that the bike was not on the road or on footpath.

Sanish had also lost his wallet. A battered Sanish got himself discharged and started searching for the bike. He approached the Ashoknagar station, while his friends contacted Cubbon Park police, who told them that the spot where Sanish fell came under the jurisdiction of Sampangi Ram Nagar police station.

The police kept directing him to different police stations. The result is that Sanish, who is from Kerala and not fluent in Kannada, is still hunting for his two-wheeler. The student’s parent said, “The police can use the CCTV footage to trace those who have taken the bike.”