Bengaluru Tech Summit to go virtual this year from November 19-21 with theme 'Next is Now'

The three-day event will see the participation of 25 countries and more than 250 speakers with parallel sessions on IT, BT, GIA and Startups

Published: 09th November 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurating the 2019 Bengaluru Tech Summit along with DyCM Ashwath Narayan and Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (File photo | Express)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the theme 'Next is Now', the Bengaluru Tech Summit is set to go virtual this year from November 19 to 21. The Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) partners launched the summit on Monday.

The three-day event will see the participation of 25 countries and more than 250 speakers with parallel sessions on IT, BT, GIA and Startups.

This year's International Advisory Committee for the summit includes members such as Dr Meyya Meyyappan, Chief Scientist, Space Exploration, NASA Ames Research Center, Dr Patrick Child, Deputy Director General, DG RTD, Research and Innovation European Commission, and Dr. Steve Jolly, Systems Engineering Director, Lockheed Martin Corporation.

The IT Conference Committee chaired by Jitendra Chaddah, Sr Director, Intel, has members including Vidya Laxman, Director, TESCO Technology, and Lalitha Indrakanti, Head of Global Business Operations, Ingka Group, IKEA India Private Limited.

Addressing the launch along with Global Innovation Alliance partners, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said 12 new memorandums of understanding across sectors on technological lines are planned. Seven of these will be signed at the BTS, while the others will be finalised shortly.

While he assured that the older MOUs will also be addressed effectively, he did not set firm deadlines on the completion of the MOUs.

There will be additions in this area and there is no end of the road, he said, adding that partners will need to continue working along the expected levels.

Of the global partners participating in the launch, several expressed interest in green energy while a few others including Sweden, Australia and Israel sought cooperation in the space sector.

