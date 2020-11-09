STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Frame forever: AstaGuru to presents online auction for modern Indian art

This online auction features 100 works, including some pieces by Kannadiga artist KK Hebbar, spanning
the spectrum of modern Indian art

Published: 09th November 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Modern Indian art

Modern Indian art

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Indian art market has witnessed an upward trajectory in sales for modern Indian art over the years. Mumbai-based auction house AstaGuru, which has observed a steady demand for modern Indian art from collectors, is presenting an online auction called ‘Collectors Choice: Modern Indian Art’ on Nov. 18 -19. Among a host of prominent artists whose works will go under the hammer is also KK Hebbar, who spent his early years in Udupi, and then moved to Mumbai.

His daughter, Rekha Rao, a noted artist herself, lives in Bengaluru. Hebbar’s untitled work, an oil on canvas, done in ‘83, will be on auction. It uses yellow, green, blue and brown as predominant hues, and carries an estimated price of Rs 6-8 lakh. “KK Hebbar is one of India’s most revered modernists. He established a unique style and became a figure of inspiration for generations to come.

As a matter of fact, he was active prior to the advent of post-independence Modernism, and therefore contributed a great deal to the very foundation of Modern Indian Art,” says Siddanth Shetty, V P Business St rate g y & Operat ions, AstaGuru. A highlight of the auction is an early Untitled Chinese ink on paper (pasted on board) work by Tyeb Mehta from ‘63. Estimated at Rs 15-20 lakh, the rarity of this, besides its vintage identity and theme, is also the medium.

The work represents a period when Mehta adopted techniques and styles associated with modernist as well as avant-garde art movements in North America and Europe from the 1950s and ‘60s, and then turned to ‘Indian’ themes and subjects through the ‘70s and ‘80s. The presented lot was originally from the collection of industrialist Sir Biren Mukherjee and Lady Ranu Mukherjee, renowned patrons of the arts. Shetty adds that the catalogue is an example of the diverse expression of modern Indian art with rare works from the masters across several mediums.

“Building a good collection can take years. It requires a keen eye, and a desire to explore, gain exposure, and study the evolution of an artist and their body of work. Enthusiasts collect for several reasons, but they always try to find works which resonate with them and at the same time are telling of the artist’s mastery, and ones which form significant milestones in their oeuvre,” he explains. Their aim through this sale is to present works that have been hand-picked by collectors who understand art.

“A number of works in this sale have never exchanged hands and were purchased directly from the artist by their present owners,” Shetty adds. The auction also has several early paper works by masters from the Progressive Artists’ Group (PAG), which offer a glimpse into their early explorations as artists. F N Souza’s, Untitled, gouacheon paper, 1945, making its auction debut at Rs 6-8 lakh, which showcases his style that he developed through distortion of form.

This is evident in Woman as Goddess, oil on canvas, 1975, estimated at Rs 20-25 lakh. Other important paper works include S H Raza’s Untitled, watercolour on paper, circa 1940, estimated at Rs 10-15 lakh, and M F Husain’s Untitled, watercolour on paper, circa 1980, depicting a galloping horse, estimated at Rs 4-6 lakh. (For details, visit astaguru.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian art market modern Indian art AstaGuru Collectors Choice: Modern Indian Art
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp