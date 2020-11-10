STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru's Srishti design school now part of Manipal Group, campus to be relocated

Going forward, from the academic year 2020-21, students enrolling in the (now called) Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology will be bonafide students of MAHE

The merger process has been completed and all the faculty members of Srishti are on the rolls of MAHE

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Srishti Institute of Art Design and Technology is now a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). The school will also be shifted to MAHE's upcoming Yelahanka campus.

The merger process has been completed and all the faculty members of Srishti are on the rolls of MAHE. All the programmes have been approved by the Academic Body of MAHE, said Lt Gen (Dr) MD Venkatesh, the Vice Chancellor of MAHE Manipal.

He was talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of his announcement about MAHE being recognised as an Institute of Eminence (IoE).

Going forward, from the academic year 2020-21, students enrolling in the (now called) Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology will be bonafide students of MAHE and will be awarded a degree by MAHE when they graduate.

This excludes existing students of Srishti (upto 2019-20) who are part of the Bengaluru Central University (now Bengaluru City University) who will graduate from BCU, said top officials of MAHE.

Relocation in 2021

The Srishti School of Design will also be relocated to the new campus that has been recently launched at Yelahanka.

Hebri Subhaskrishna Ballal, Pro Chancellor of Manipal University, said till that time, it will be located in the premises taken on lease (in Bengaluru), along with other institutes.

MAHE partners with Tata group for medical college

The institute has also set up a medical college at Jamshedpur in a first private-private partnership with the Tata group. "We received permission from the erstwhile Medical Council of India for 150 admissions," said Lt Gen Venkatesh.

He said all the infrastructure is ready and the seat matrix was also posted in the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) portal run by the Directorate General of Health Services, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and small issues are being resolved with the UGC.

"We hope we will be able to admit 150 students this academic year, of which 25 seats have been given to the government of Jharkhand. Part of those will have highly concessional fees," he added. Admission will be done through the NEET results.

