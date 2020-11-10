STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bringing alive Bengaluru in Berlin

Taking tales of the city to foreign shores is photographer Shivaraju B S, aka Cop Shiva, whose works will be on display in Germany

Published: 10th November 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Images from the Mayana Kollai festival

Images from the Mayana Kollai festival

By  Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Capturing the sights and sounds of the city has always been Shivaraju B S, aka Cop Shiva’s, forte. Even as he decided to relocate to his village, Ramanagara, in 2018, Shiva recalls Bengaluru as the place where he once donned the khaki uniform of a policeman. Shiva’s works will now be on display at a photography exhibition, Indian Storytellers – Passion and Persistence – being held at Under the Mango Tree art gallery and design studio in Berlin, Germany. The show, curated by Mini Kapur, will be on display till Jan. 17, 2021.  

A fruit vendor in Lalbagh  

Shiva is the only artist from South India to participate and is showcasing 10 works from two series, ‘The Street Has Studio’ and ‘Urban Ecstasy’. The other photographers include Manoj Jain, Ranbir Kaleka, Dinesh Khanna and Amit Pasricha.  

“As a police constable and migrant who worked on the streets, I connect with working-class migrants in the city.  They don’t have much of an education, but have dreams of finding a better life. They struggle for survival, doing different jobs... as street vendors, folk dancers, sex workers, singers, dancers, domestic help. I want to capture these real-life moments,” he says. 

As someone who moved from a quiet town to a bustling city, Shiva saw the city through a fresh lens. “While I walked through streets in Bengaluru, I came across so many new aspects. For one, the number of festivals that are celebrated in different towns, besides the oft-told tale of the Bangalore Karaga. There’s an onion festival or even the Shivaratri celebrations at a crematorium in Cooke Town.

I went there three years in a row, between 2013 and 2015 to soak in the night-long celebrations. There is so much history to a place. I like colour, which lends to the storytelling,” he says, adding that he has documented at least 36 festivals, each unique in their own way to the city. This continues to be an on-going project. 

Looking at the street as a studio, Shiva takes real-life character photos capturing them in their natural element and style – with animals, against heritage monuments, or even spectacular landscapes. Passionate about the Indian studio photography tradition, which is fading in India, Shiva hopes he’s given the concept a twist. “Each person has a different story, and it’s fascinating to hear each of these stories. I listen to their stories and try to take pictures that catch them in their natural pose and poise,” he says.

Shiva has been lucky to have not been drastically affected by the pandemic, owing to his pension and farming activities. But he does rue that fellowships and exhibitions, which were an integral part of his daily life, have now come to a standstill. “From friends in the fraternity, I understand that it is quite a hard time to survive as a photographer,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp