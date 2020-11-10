Trains to Delhi, Chennai will have safer LHB coaches

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two trains from KSR Bengaluru — one to New Delhi and another to Chennai — will soon run with Linke Hofman Busch (LHB) coaches, which have superior safety features. Developed by LHB Germany, these coaches, which are much lighter compared to the conventional coach, are now mostly manufactured by Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala.

According to an official release, KSR Bengaluru - New Delhi - KSR Bengaluru Superfast Express Special (06527/06528) will run with these coaches from November 10 to April 2, 2021 from KSR Bengaluru. From the New Delhi end, they will run from November 12 to February 6.

The KSR Bengaluru - MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Superfast Express Special (02658/02657) will run with these coaches from November 14 to February 8, 2021 from KSR Bengaluru and from November 15 to February 2 from MGR Central.