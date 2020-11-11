STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Eight schools in Bengaluru have featured in the 14th annual Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2020-21 survey, which was released in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list

St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eight schools in Bengaluru have featured in the 14th annual Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2020-21 survey, which was released in Bengaluru on Tuesday.The survey rates and ranks the country’s top 2,000 schools in six main and 12 sub-categories — Day: Co-ed, Boys and Girls, Day-cum-boarding; boarding: Co-ed, girls and boys; International: Day, day-cum-boarding, and fully residential. It also rates and ranks India’s best special needs, private budget, and government schools. 

Bengaluru schools figured in the top 10 under each category of the Day schools. Under Day co-Ed, the city schools that were included in the top 10 are Inventure Academy, Vidyashilp Academy, The Valley School, and Mallya Aditi International School. While Greenwood High and Ebenezer International School featured in the Day-cum-boarding category, St Joseph’s Boys High School and Bishop Cotton Boys School featured in Day Boys school list. 

Under government schools, JNV, Bagalur ranked third in the boarding category. Under special needs, Academy for Severe Handicaps and Autism and Asha Kiran Special Needs School made it to the list.
To conduct the survey, the Delhi-based market research and opinion polls company Centre for Forecasting and Research Pvt. Ltd constituted a sample respondent database of 11,368 individuals, including school principals, teachers, educationists, fee-paying parents in socio-economic category (SEC) ‘A’, and senior school students in 28 major cities and education hubs across India. The respondents rated the schools on 14 parameters. To rate and rank the best government and private budget schools, parents in SEC ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories were also interviewed.

