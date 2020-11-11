Sparkling with safety

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The festival of lights is almost around the corner, and this year, everyone is waiting for a vaccine to triumph over the virus. Since large gatherings and Deepavali melas are a big no this time, many are opting for small, cozy and intimate dos at home. With a few safety tips in mind, you too can plan the perfect party for the festive season, one that lets you enjoy without undue stress.

The first thumb rule, experts point out, is to keep the guest list limited. The total number of people at home should not exceed 10, says Dr S N Aravinda, consultant, internal medicine, Aster RV Hospital. And when it comes to time spent together, shorter durations are sweeter, he points out, adding, “Your party should last 90-150 minutes. Eating, when guests aren’t wearing masks, should be limited to 20 minutes.”

Since outdoors and well-ventilated spots are more suited to the current times, consider keeping your party in a garden, terrace or balcony. For a cozy look, opt for a carpet with some floor cushions.

“Not only are these comfortable, they can also be easily moved to provide for more distancing. To sanitise the cushions, you can use cotton covers, which can then be washed after the guests leave,” suggests Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy, co-founder of The Yellow Dwelling, a home furnishing and decor brand.

Sneha Chopra, an event planner and founder of Themed by Sneha Chopra, agrees. “Low seating is not just in trend right now, it also accommodates more people with distance. Options like diwans, throwers, pillows, bean bags are good ideas,” she says, adding that she too is planning a home party this year. “We’ve divided our seating areas to three, including specific areas for cards and games, and dining,” she adds.

Since there’s no festival without a feast, Pavithra N Raj, chief dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, has suggestions that can help ensure your spread is laid out with a side of safety. This festive season, infuse your offerings with immunity-boosting ingredients like ghee, oranges, lemons and pepper. “Instead of a buffet, have only one or two people serving the food, with gloves on, of course.

This would be better than everyone touching the serve wear,” she says, adding that disposable crockery and cutlery is recommended over steel or porcelain alternatives. “Recently, hosts at a party I went to did something interesting. The food was pre-packed and given to us to take home so that our get-together was safe and focused on connecting with each other. This could be a good alternative in these times,” she adds.