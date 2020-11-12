STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A plateful of concerns

Parental modeling in the toddler years also plays a significant role in establishing longer-term eating behaviours.

By Dhivya
Express News Service

BENGALURU : They say old habits die hard. Which is why it’s important to inculcate good eating patterns in children from a young age. According to Global Nutrition Report 2020, India experiences a malnutrition burden among its overall children’s population. Malnutrition refers to deficiencies, excesses, or imbalances in energy and/or nutrients intake. It includes two broad groups:
1. Under nutrition – which includes stunting, wasting, underweight and micronutrient deficiencies or insufficiencies

2. Overweight and Obesity
Undernutrition is a big problem and various schemes by NGOs and the government are working on it. On the other hand overweight and obesity are on the rising trend. As of 2015, the national prevalence of under-five and childhood obesity has increased compared to 2006, raising concerns about the health of our future generations. The percentage is higher in the urban setup. A drastic change in food patterns and consumption, coupled with a technology-laden lifestyle, has had definite repercussions on our children’s health. Nuclear family and working parents’ environment have led to a shift from traditional foods with diet diversity to ready to eat instant foods and packaged foods as it is tasty, well-accepted, convenient, and easily available.

Recent online surveys among school children shows that consumption of packaged foods, packaged beverages, fast foods, street foods and sweets that are high in fats, salt, and sugar HFSS are an increasing trend. And this in turn has a negative impact on the intake of a balanced diet. Also, many societies perceive larger infants as healthy and a sign of successful parenting; frequent feeding, force feeding, bigger portion sizes tend to promote unhealthy diets, accelerated weight gain, and obesity. 

So how do we ensure children are eating right? By inculcating good eating patterns, which is developed during the first year of life. Studies suggest that breastfed infants are exposed to a more varied flavour experience, depending on the variety of the mother’s diet and this exposure may affect food acceptance positively during the transition to solid foods and later in life.

Parental modeling in the toddler years also plays a significant role in establishing longer-term eating behaviours. Therefore, following a balanced diet by including a variety of foods, incorporating healthy food choices, stocking healthy and fresh snacks instead of packaged, processed or ultra-processed snacks, limiting frequent outings for food, etc, helps children inculcate healthy eating behaviour. Children also learn about food by observing the eating behaviours modelled by family, peers, society etc.

Thus, positive social modelling is an indirect, yet effective practice for promoting a healthier diet in children. Similarly, the school environment can also help to teach children about dietary patterns and eating behaviours.Ignorance about healthy diet, nutrition and myths also prevails among new parents. Consulting a qualified dietitian will be helpful in this scenario. Children spending more time on screens, leading a sedentary lifestyle, consuming HFSS food, etc lack mindful eating. It is important to promote physical activity, games and appropriate lifestyle practices along with limiting the screen time.

The author is a senior dietician, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore

