CID submits report to Karnataka HC on Dreamz Infra scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a total of 27 chargesheets against 13 individuals in the Dreamz Infra India Ltd realty scam.

Published: 12th November 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a total of 27 chargesheets against 13 individuals in the Dreamz Infra India Ltd realty scam. Four years ago, a group of scamsters had duped nearly 3,600 people across India of Rs 365 crore. The details were submitted by the CID Economic Offences Unit, to the Karnataka High Court on November 5. 

In its action taken report, the CID said that a series of chargesheets were filed from October 2018 to 2020. The chargesheets list Dreamz Infra as the first accused while the mastermind of the scam, Sachin Naik, who is absconding, is the third accused. His former wife and MD of the company, Disha Chaudhary, is the second accused and his current wife has been listed as the fourth accused. 

The report was submitted by the CID in response to PIL filed by Jawahar Singh, a retired IAF officer and the president of Dreamz GK Investors Welfare Association, on May 13, demanding that their money be recovered from the scamsters. “In a hearing on October 5, the court had asked the CID and the Assistant Commissioner in the Revenue department, Bangalore South sub-division, to submit an action-taken report in connection with the scam,” Singh said.

The Assistant Commissioner, in a separate report, said that 75 properties across the city, belonging to Naik, have been attached. “It plans to auction 43 of those properties to recover a portion of the money and notices too have been issued,” the report informed.   Meanwhile, the victims who have invested sums ranging between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 64 lakh, have not received even a single rupee. 

