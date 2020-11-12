STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID-19 affects thyroid glands, but more research needed, say doctors

Between 5 and 10% of patients in Karnataka developed inflammation of the gland

Published: 12th November 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Free Covid test being done at a bus shelter in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Free Covid test being done at a bus shelter in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors in Karnataka are seeing cases of Covid patients developing inflammation in the thyroid gland.The thyroid gland regulates the body's growth and metabolism and inflammation can cause it to produce too little or too much of these hormones.

Although little research has been done on the relationship between thyroid and Covid-19, a recent study in China on 50 patients suggests the thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) was lower than the normal range in 56% of Covid-19 patients.

The study found that the more severe the form of Covid-19, the lower the levels were of TSH and triiodothyronine (T3 thyroid hormone). But, thyroid hormones bounced back to normal after recovery.

TSH levels drop in about 5-10% of Covid patients in Karnataka, said Dr Anoop Amarnath, head of the scientific board at Manipal Hospital and member of the state's Critical Care Support Team. Low TSH levels combined with high levels T3 and T4 thyroid hormones indicate hyperthyroidism. 

Dr Amarnath said the drop in TSH levels is seen mostly in patients with a pre-existing thyroid disorders.

"If TSH drops further, patients can go into coma, but we have not seen such a scenario. It is advisable that T3, T4 and TSH levels are checked. There have also been cases of Sick Euthyroid Syndrome, which are characterised by low T3 and normal TSH, reflecting the fact that normal hormonal feedback is dysregulated in critical illness," he said.  

Some Covid patients at Sakra World Hospital developed inflammation of the thyroid gland, said Dr Subrata Das, senior consultant of internal medicine and diabetology at the hospital. 

"Those who already had thyroid disorders were more prone to complications, although we still don't know if the inflammation of the thyroid is due to Covid-19. The patients have increased tremors, joint pain, increased heart rate, fatigue, and increased feelings of hunger. Medication is given to reduce inflammation," said Dr Das.

Doctors at Aster CMI Hospital have noticed that men tend to have milder thyroid involvement during and after Covid infection.  More research needs to be done to ascertain why Covid-19 affects the thyroid gland, said Dr Mahesh DM, endocrinology consultant at Aster CMI Hospital.

“(But) research has shown that angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) demonstrated to be a key host-cell entry receptor for SARS-CoV-2 is expressed in the thyroid and the lungs, where it causes Covid-19's notorious pulmonary effects," he said.

Rates of thyrotoxicosis - a condition associated with excess circulating thyroid hormones - due to a form of subacute thyroiditis - are significantly higher among critically ill Covid-19 patients, which suggests an atypical form of thyroiditis related to SARS-CoV-2, he said.

While there is a link between thyroid and Covid-19, there is no reason to panic.

"Currently, there is no indication that patients with autoimmune thyroid disease are at greater risk of getting Covid-19 or of being more severely affected should they be infected with Covid-19," Dr Mahesh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
thyroid glands COVID 19
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp