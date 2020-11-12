STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Will you appoint officer to probe KSPCB functioning or not, High Court asks State

The bench observed that the KSPCB, which came into existence in 1974, has to act as a watchdog for all kinds of pollution such as air, water and noise.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nothing moves in the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) unless the court passes an order, observed the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday expressing concern over its functioning.It directed the state government to inform whether it is willing to direct a senior civil servant to hold inquiry into the manner in which the Board is functioning. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

The bench observed that the KSPCB, which came into existence in 1974, has to act as a watchdog for all kinds of pollution such as air, water and noise. But it is not aware of the Central government’s notification issued in 1987 to authorise regional environment officers to register complaints for the offences punishable under the provisions of the Environment Protection Act and Air and Water (Prevention of Pollution) Acts, it said.

Taking note of the fact that the KSPCB Issued notification in this regard only after the bench passed the order till October 20, the court said that the KSPCB was not aware of the Central government’s notification all these years. Therefore, in many cases, the accused were either discharged or acquitted, the bench added.

At the same time, the bench pointed out the Board’s negligence in relation to non-implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the Construction and Demolition Waste Rules, 2016 by the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

“Due to illegal dumping of all categories of wastes by MCC, a large number of citizens are affected and livelihoods are lost. The incident took place on Aug. 17, 2019. The KSPCB has not taken action even today for violation of the Environment Protection of Act and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act,” the bench noted about the tragedy at Pachanadi in Mangaluru due to the collapse of solid waste on the houses from the dumping site.The bench also observed that the Managing Director of Smart City Mission (Commissioner of MCC) should understand the elementary fact that no city will become smart unless Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, are implemented.

‘It’s like seeking court’s seal on illegal dumping’
On the improper road map submitted by the BBMP in relation to solid waste management, the bench observed that it is like seeking the court’s seal on the illegal dumping of garbage. The bench adjourned a batch of PILs in relation to garbage management in Bengaluru to December 7 as the BBMP counsel sought time to submit a proper road map with year-wise estimation of generation of garbage and steps to be taken to dispose it scientifically.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court KSPCB
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp