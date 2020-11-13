STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Acute kidney injury observed among COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru: Doctors

Published: 13th November 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:53 AM

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: About one in every three Covid-19 patients is being diagnosed with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), according to Bengaluru doctors.

Reports from China and New York too state that around 30 per cent of all Covid patients developed moderate to severe kidney injury.

Explaining how Covid-19 damages the kidneys, Dr Jagadish Hiremath, CEO, Ace Suhas Hospital, said, “Kidney cells have receptors that enable the new coronavirus to attach to them, invade and make copies of itself, potentially damaging these tissues. The virus can cause small clots in the bloodstream, which can clog small blood vessels in the kidney and impair its functioning. Also, the cytokine storms can destroy kidney tissues.”

Dr Dr Suri Raju V, chief urologist and MD, Regal Multi-Speciality Hospital, said that the patients admitted to ICUs are more likely to develop AKI. Long-term effects of Covid-19 on the kidneys are still unknown and is a cause of concern, he added.

“Many nephrologists fear that Covid can cause long-term effects on the functioning of kidneys. Some people, who already have a chronic kidney disease, may experience a bigger setback. More worryingly, those who did not have any issues may develop chronic kidney diseases. After recovery, patients should follow up with doctors to see if their kidneys are functioning normally,” he said.

Dr Prakash G K, senior consultant, Nephrology, Manipal Hospitals, Malleswaram, said, “A higher incidence of AKI and also mortality has been noticed among Covid patients. Many such cases are among the elderly, who have comorbidities and require ventilation. A patient develops AKI when the kidneys stop working suddenly, within two days or less. AKI progresses through three stages and the last stage requires dialysis. At our Malleswaram centre, we have seen over 10-15 per cent of patients developing kidney issues. Poor hydration and drug intake during Covid also results in kidney failure.”

