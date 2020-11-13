STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru-based creative firm wraps your gift in festivities

Masks, sanitiser dispensers, decor items handcrafted by struggling artisans, getaway coupons and adult colouring books are finding space in this year's Deepavali hampers.

Published: 13th November 2020 11:54 PM

A Diwali gift hamper from Dottedi

A Diwali gift hamper from Dottedi. (photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What's Deepavali without some gifts? If you’re wondering what to gift your loved ones, fret not. Here are some fun, quirky and pandemic-appropriate hampers to surprise your friends and family with. For instance, creative firm ‘Dottedi’ has worked on earthy hampers (Rs 950 onwards).

Founder Naadia Mirza says they went the extra mile to make gifting experience sustainable. The products, like clay lamps and soy wax candles, have been sourced from rural artisans. Also available is a hygiene hamper. "The biodegradable stress-release hamper consists of adult colouring books and potted plants. The ‘health is wealth’ hamper includes COVID-19 essentials like masks and sanitisers," she says. 

Many NGOs are also taking advantage of the festive season to earn extra funds through sale of gifting items like wall hangings, decorative articles, candles and diyas. Malini Ananth, who has been living at a religious organisation, decided to make a hobby she learnt from her mother into a passion project. She sells wall hangings made from steel plates, which start from Rs 1,300, and paper floating lamps, priced at Rs 300.

"I learnt this art in 2000 from my mother who was then bedridden. After she passed away, I had a tough time finding a place to stay. To make things worse, four years ago, I lost vision in my left eye," says Ananth, who dedicated the floating lanterns to schizophrenic patients after her brother was diagnosed with it. Now, she is trying to earn funds to help people like her.

Suman John, CEO of Diya Foundation, a school for people with special needs, says they usually look forward to corporate partnerships for Deepavali and Christmas.

"We try to tap into corporate partnerships where they have bulk orders. That helps earn a substantial amount to run the organisation," explains John, adding that they are known for candles, wall hanging and diyas.

Others like Praijanan Foundation, Samvit Sudha, which work for financially backward women, are selling lanterns, lamps, hand embroidered cushion covers, etc, starting from Rs 100. "The organisation is based in Uttara Kannada district. Though the products are made there, we bring it to cities to sell," says Sandhya Nayel, a volunteer.

Justbe Resto Café is also supporting artisans with their eco-friendly hampers (Rs 2,500 onwards). It includes a hand-painted diya from Belaku Handicrafts made by socially-disadvantaged women and differently-abled people; spices-infused tea, a mix of 21 herbs and spices; Medjool Dates; pottery, agarbatti, and an immunity mix made of cumin and fenugreek seeds.

Since home-brewed coffees and meaningful conversation are also a part of Deepavali, check out this festive kit that contains a French Press Coffee Maker, coffee grounds, coffee flavour shots and a mug. It is available on slay.com and Amazon for Rs 6,000. Foodies can check out Foodhall’s Grazing Box, which comprises a cheese box, crackers, antipasti, and fruits. This box includes Gourmet Dill & Feta Cream Cheese, Brie, Danish Blue, and more. You can also gift fruit hampers with the Avacados Gift Box. The hampers start at Rs 3,000. 

Even as the pandemic brought travel to a halt, it still is the word on everyone’s mind. Catering to the growing demand around weekend getaways, ITC Hotels has introduced ‘E-Gift Card’ options. The cards, which are valid for a year and retail for Rs 2,200 plus taxes onwards, include gourmet dining and spa experiences. Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels says, "There will be an increase in ‘revenge holidays’, smaller family and friends group get together and destination weddings," he says.

Out of the box

Why should only humans have all the fun? Harley’s Corner has introduced hampers for pets (Rs 750 onwards), comprising Chicken Paw-Cakes with activated charcoal to aid in digestion, salt-free chicken broth, and protein-packed Munchies which aid in dental hygiene. The combo also has knick-knacks like a fridge magnet, keychain and a T-shirt that says ‘Pets Are People Too’.







