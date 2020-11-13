KSTDC takes over Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) on Wednesday took charge of operations and management of Karnataka Bhavan-3 in South-X in Delhi.That is not all, the rates of stay in this Karnataka Bhavan are cheaper than at any KSTDC property in Karnataka, including the recently acquired Kumara Krupa Guest House (KKGH). After tasting success in the trial project of handling a government-based property for tourism and for government guests for a year in Bengaluru’s KKGH, the government and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Services (DPAR) has given the Karnataka Bhavan- 3 to KSTDC. This becomes the first government-owned property that KSTDC is managing outside Karnataka.

KSTDC Managing Director, Kumar Pushkar told TNIE that after a lot of meetings, discussions and assessment of progress and works on KKGH, on the recommendation of the chief secretary and the state government, the DPAR agreed to hand it over to KSTDC. The tariff per person per day is `1,000. To ensure good hospitality management and to give it the ‘Kannadiga’ touch, KSTDC has deployed the best of staff from across the state. Bookings for guests will be done through the DPAR portal, but the KSTDC is in talks with its counterparts to link to their portal, so that online bookings can be eased out.

While only a portion of 180 rooms in KKGH have been opened for tourists and the rest are reserved for VIPs and state guests, in Karnataka Bhavan, only three of of 37 rooms are reserved for other purposes and the rest are open to the public.

Pushkar said the operations and management will be similar to KKGH. In case of KKGH, the KSTDC has a year-long lease agreement with DPAR, wherein the income will go to the Bhavan, while the expenses incurred by KSTDC will be reimbursed by the government. The restaurant of Karnataka Bhavan-3 where authentic food from Karnataka will be served, will also be open to diners. The administration of the other two Karnataka Bhavan’s in Delhi continue to be with DPAR. The KSTDC is in talks with the government to acquire the, too. However, the final decision will be taken based on the feedback and profits earned.

Religious tour buses are back

Bengaluru: KSTDC has revived its religious tour packages from Thursday. While it had started its tourism activities, religious tours had been put on hold. According to an official release, it has resumed services to Tirupati, Dharmasthala, Kolur and Hampi in AC Delux buses. Passengers will be allowed entry into the buses only if they are wearing mask and are also after they reach the destination, KSTDC officials said. The one way fare to Tirupati is Rs 400 and Rs 500 to Kollur. The buses will leave Bengaluru at 9pm.

The one way fare Dharmasthala and Hampi is Rs 400 and Rs 500 and the buses will leave at 10.