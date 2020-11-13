STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

KSTDC takes over Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi

The  Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) on Wednesday took charge of operations and management of Karnataka Bhavan-3 in South-X in Delhi.

Published: 13th November 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The  Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) on Wednesday took charge of operations and management of Karnataka Bhavan-3 in South-X in Delhi.That is not all, the rates of stay in this Karnataka Bhavan are cheaper than at any KSTDC property in Karnataka, including the recently acquired Kumara Krupa Guest House (KKGH). After tasting success in the trial project of handling a government-based property for tourism and for government guests for a year in Bengaluru’s KKGH, the government and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Services (DPAR) has given the Karnataka Bhavan- 3 to KSTDC. This becomes the first government-owned property that KSTDC is managing outside Karnataka. 

KSTDC Managing Director, Kumar Pushkar told TNIE that after a lot of meetings, discussions and assessment of progress and works on KKGH, on the recommendation of the chief secretary and the state government, the DPAR agreed to hand it over to KSTDC. The tariff per person per day is `1,000. To ensure good hospitality management and to give it the ‘Kannadiga’ touch, KSTDC has deployed the best of staff from across the state. Bookings for guests will be done through the DPAR portal, but the KSTDC is in talks with its counterparts to link to their portal, so that online bookings can be eased out. 

While only a portion of 180 rooms in KKGH have been opened for tourists and the rest are reserved for VIPs and state guests, in Karnataka Bhavan, only three of of 37 rooms are reserved for other purposes and the rest are open to the public.

Pushkar said the operations and management will be similar to KKGH. In case of KKGH, the KSTDC has a year-long lease agreement with DPAR, wherein the income will go to the Bhavan, while the expenses incurred by KSTDC will be reimbursed by the government. The restaurant of Karnataka Bhavan-3 where authentic food from Karnataka will be served, will also be open to diners. The administration of the other two Karnataka Bhavan’s in Delhi continue to be with DPAR. The KSTDC is in talks with the government to acquire the, too. However, the final decision will be taken based on the feedback and profits earned.

Religious tour buses are back
Bengaluru: KSTDC has revived its religious tour packages from Thursday. While it had started its tourism activities, religious tours had been put on hold. According to an official release, it has resumed services to Tirupati, Dharmasthala, Kolur and Hampi in AC Delux buses. Passengers will be allowed entry into the buses only if they are wearing mask and are also after they reach the destination, KSTDC officials said. The one way fare to Tirupati is Rs 400 and Rs 500 to Kollur. The buses will leave Bengaluru at 9pm. 
The one way fare Dharmasthala and Hampi is Rs 400 and Rs 500 and the buses will leave at 10. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSTDC
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp