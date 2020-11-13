NCB nabs interstate drug peddlers, seizes hash oil worth Rs 25 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zone, has busted an interstate gang of drug traffickers and seized 3kg of hash oil worth over Rs 25 lakh from them. On credible information on November 9, the NCB intercepted a vehicle bearing Kerala registration at Devanahalli toll gate and seized the hash oil, which was packed in brown colour packets and concealed under the driver’s seat.

“The vehicle was coming from Visakhapatnam and was going to Kerala via Bengaluru. There were two passengers -- Sarang K K and Aneesh P D -- inside the vehicle and Renjith R S was driving the car, which is also registered in his name. During preliminary inquiry, Renjith informed the NCB that the hashish oil was sourced from Visakhapatnam for personal use and for sale in Bengaluru and Kerala,” said Amit Ghawate, NCB, Bengaluru zonal director.

The NCB has arrested Renjith, Sarang and Aneesh under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.According to the NCB, a Kerala-based syndicate has been found to be active in trafficking of hash/hash oil from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru and Kerala. From Kerala the narcotic drug is smuggled to Maldives, Sri Lanka and West Asia.

One gram of hash oil is consumed by five persons at a time. It is highly addictive and gives a sense of euphoria. Hash oil is a concentrated cannabis extract that can be smoked, vaped, eaten, or rubbed onto the skin. The use of hash oil is sometimes called ‘dabbing’ or ‘burning’. Hash oil comes from cannabis plants and contains THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), the same active ingredient as other marijuana products. It is a narcotic drug and is banned under the NDPS Act.