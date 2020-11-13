Noted writer and journalist Ravi Belagere dies of heart attack in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted journalist and writer Ravi Belagere (62) passed away early on Friday morning at his office on the premises of Hai Bangalore, a popular Kannada tabloid, in Bengaluru due to a massive heart attack. Though he was rushed to a private hospital, he breathed his last there.

He is survived by two wives, two sons and two daughters.

Known for his writing style, Belagere was honoured with many awards including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award, Kannada Rajyothsava award, Karnataka Media Academy award and many more.

Also an educationalist, Belagere started Prarthana school where his mortal remains were kept for the public to view before being taken to the crematorium.

In a tweet, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the demise of Belagere was sad, adding that he was a popular journalist, writer and anchor who ran educational institutions too.