Depressed over wife's death, Bengaluru security guard kills three kids and self

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 32-year old security guard killed his three children, before taking his own life, at Bilekahalli in Mico Layout on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Janakaraj Bista, who hailed from Nepal, and was posted at the apartment complex, Ramanashree Enclave, since eight years. He allegedly strangled his two daughters Saraswathi (14), Hemanthi (9), and son Rajkumar (3) to death.

The incident came to light in the afternoon when Bista's sister Apsara, who lives nearby, brought him lunch. She repeatedly knocked at the door, but there was no response. She then alerted residents, who sneaked in through the window of Bista’s room to find him hanging.

The Mico Layout police were alerted, who broke open the door and also found the three children’s bodies. Police suspect that Bista might have killed the children at night, when they were asleep, before hanging himself. They registered a case of murder against Bista, and he has not left any suicide note.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bista was under depression after his wife Nandadevi had recently passed away due to ill health. Upset over this, he is suspected to have taken the extreme step. Apsara further told police that her brother was not dealing with any financial or family issues. The bodies were shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem and further investigations are on.

Just Give a Call

(If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7)