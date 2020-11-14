STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Depressed over wife's death, Bengaluru security guard kills three kids and self

In a shocking incident, a 32-year old security guard killed his three children, before taking his own life, at Bilekahalli in Mico Layout on Friday. 

Published: 14th November 2020 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

hangs, suicide, death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a shocking incident, a 32-year old security guard killed his three children, before taking his own life, at Bilekahalli in Mico Layout on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Janakaraj Bista, who hailed from Nepal, and was posted at the apartment complex, Ramanashree Enclave, since eight years. He allegedly strangled his two daughters Saraswathi (14), Hemanthi (9), and son Rajkumar (3) to death. 

The incident came to light in the afternoon when Bista's sister Apsara, who lives nearby, brought him lunch. She repeatedly knocked at the door, but there was no response. She then alerted residents, who sneaked in through the window of Bista’s room to find him hanging. 

The Mico Layout police were alerted, who broke open the door and also found the three children’s bodies. Police suspect that Bista might have killed the children at night, when they were asleep, before hanging himself. They registered a case of murder against Bista, and he has not left any suicide note.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bista was under depression after his wife Nandadevi had recently passed away due to ill health. Upset over this, he is suspected to have taken the extreme step. Apsara further told police that her brother was not dealing with any financial or family issues. The bodies were shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem and further investigations are on.

Just Give a Call

(If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional  distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to  Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani  which is available 24/7)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru suicide Mico Layout Bilekahalli
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp