Staffers, students told to produce -ve certificate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As colleges and hostels in the state will reopen from November 17, the health and family welfare department issued a circular stating that all teachers, students and non-teaching staffers have to produce a produce a Covid-19 RT-PCR test report done within 72 hours prior to the day of joining.

The circular stated that the BBMP must make the arrangements for collecting nasal and throat swabs and testing. Further, the health staffers should collect samples from teachers, students and non-teaching staffers of colleges and hostels sans delay. The test results will be sent via SMS to the registered mobile number in the ICMR portal or it can be accessed by visiting www.covidwar.karnataka.goV.in/servicel, for lab reports.

All the labs were instructed to carry-out testing of samples through the pooled testing process and upload the results on the ICMR portal.