STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Extend exam duration for student with chronic health condition: Karnataka High Court

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order after hearing a petition of a student of a Bengaluru school.

Published: 15th November 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has declined to consider a 16-year-old student’s request to issue directions to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to treat his performance in the preparatory examination as the final one as he is a chronic patient of ‘Osteogenesis Imperfecta’.

But it has directed the Board to extend to the petitioner and other similarly circumstanced candidates an additional two hours during the final exams of 10th standard. The discretion lies with the authorities to grant extension keeping in view the degree of disability, the court said.

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order after hearing a petition of a student of a Bengaluru school. The petitioner is a chronic patient of ‘Osteogenesis Imperfecta’ with 75 per cent physical disability. The disease mainly affects the bones which will break easily. 

Justice Dixit said that according to the provisions of the KSEEB Act, the Board cannot dispense with the final exam whatever the circumstances. At the same time, the court cannot turn Nelson’s Eye to the sufferings of the students who are stuck with this disease that lasts for life, the judge said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp