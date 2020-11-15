STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIM-Bangalore tops list of best B-schools in Central Asia in Eduniversal rankings

Published: 15th November 2020 08:19 AM

Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore, IIM-B

Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (Photo | IIM-B Website)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) has retained the top spot among the best B-schools in Central Asia in the Eduniversal rankings 2020.

The IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Calcutta are the other B-schools that have been awarded this year.

The awards were announced at the annual Eduniversal 3-D World Convention 2020.

Eduniversal is a global ranking and rating agency specialising in higher education, the IIM-B said in a statement.

IIM-Bangalore is the first management institute in India to offer massive open online courses (MOOCs) and is the coordinating institute for management education for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) courses delivered on the edX platform, the B-school said.

The IIM-B said the Eduniversal appreciated its vibrant student exchange programme, which has several partner universities from across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, director, IIM-Bangalore, said, "IIM-B is honoured to be among the top three schools from Central Asia voted by our peers in the survey."

While the pandemic has disrupted normalcy, IIM-B has been managing the processes and has ensured learning continuity remarkably well, Krishnan said adding, the award is a recognition of IIM-Bs vision to be a globally-renowned academic institution fostering excellence in management, innovation and entrepreneurship.

