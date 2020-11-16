450 mobile swab collection teams to be deployed near Bengaluru colleges as they reopen

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As colleges are set to open on November 17, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced that 450 mobile swab collection teams from Primary Health Care Centres will be deployed near educational institutions in the city.

Reports for the samples will arrive within 24 hours and will be uploaded on the ICMR portal. Medical officers will monitor the process to avoid any delays.

Test reports can be accessed on https://www.covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service1 and can also be downloaded in a pdf version.

More teams will be placed where there are several educational institutions/colleges, announced the BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad on Monday.

Additionally, educational institutions or colleges in BBMP limits will be mapped to their nearest urban Primary Health Centres and staff and students can get tested there between 9 am and 5 pm.

The city has 432 colleges with more than 60,000 students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

The colleges are expecting around 30% student attendance initially and our BBMP swab collection units can cover this population in 1-2 days, Prasad said.

As the students are gradually expect to start coming to colleges, a few teams will deployed near colleges to test them on subsequent days, he added.