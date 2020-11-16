STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru municipal body identifies, valuates its properties, assesses lease papers

BBMP identified 6,828 properties in the city and brought them under its ambit. It is also fixing the notional value of these properties.

Published: 16th November 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An exercise by the estate wing of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to bring all properties under its ambit has found that the lease of 113 properties needs to be taken back. In the past four months, BBMP identified 6,828 properties in the city and brought them under its ambit. It is also fixing the notional value of these properties.

So far, of the 6,828 properties, 324 properties worth Rs 4554.64 crore were leased to government agencies, and 235 properties, worth Rs 3579.54 crore, were leased to commercial units, which are now being checked. 

"Of the 235 properties, the lease of 113 properties has expired, and we are on the fast track to get them back, as the notional value is high. Some who continue to enjoy the properties even after the lease agreement is over, are demanding that old financial revision should continue. However, we are keen on new guidance values as they  will improve BBMP's financial condition also," a senior BBMP official told The New Indian Express.

The official said a notice was served to all 235 commercial property tenants to bring their lease documents for verification also. "This is the first time the exercise of ascertaining the exact value of all properties under the corporation's ownership is being done, to know their exact asset value," the official added. 

Apart from this, the assessment of all other properties, including pedestrian spaces, using Property Identification Numbers, is also being done to ascertain their ownership. In cases where there are encroachments, details are being checked with maps and revenue department records.

"Of the 6,828 properties, 1,020 are parks and playgrounds, 205 lakes, and many other open spaces. The notional value of these properties is not being fixed as they will not be touched, even if BBMP has to mortgage its properties," the official said.

"The notional value of all the other properties is being fixed based on current guidance value and will be revised when guidance values are revised next year. A detailed study of all properties in newly added areas of Bengaluru is being done, because there are many vacant sites and a sudden mushrooming of construction activities," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP properties assessment BBMP lease audit
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp