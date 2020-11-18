STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bowled over biryani

For Jiyo Bangali, a cloud kitchen in Indiranagar, one of the biggest sellers during the IPL was biryani.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yet another pulsating cricket season has concluded, and Bengaluru has emerged at the top spot among cities that saw maximum food orders placed during match days. According to online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy, namma ooru was followed by Mumbai and Chennai at the second and third position, respectively.

The top 10 dishes ordered during IPL were Chicken Biryani, Butter Naan, Masala Dosa, Paneer Butter Masala, Chicken Fried Rice, Tandoori Roti, Veg Fried Rice, Mutton Biryani, Garlic Breadsticks, and Tandoori Chicken.

While pizzas were a favourite match-time snack for folks in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune, people in Bengaluru, Lucknow and Kolkata binged on kababs. The top 10 appetisers were Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Lollipop, Chilli Chicken, Chicken Tandoori, Pepper Barbecue Chicken, Paneer Tikka, Chicken Tikka, Indi Tandoori Paneer, Veg Manchurian Dry, and Hot Chicken Wings. 

For Jiyo Bangali, a cloud kitchen in Indiranagar, one of the biggest sellers during the IPL was biryani. Their Kolkata style biryani with egg, chicken, and mutton variations was ordered a lot. “The IPL timing helped as it was either dinner time for people who prefer an early dinner or snack time for the ones who have a leisurely dinner later,” says Joy Sarkar, manager, adding that their IPL snacks combo featuring chops, cutlets, samosas did quite well. “This kind of food is also good to have as a family, easy to pass around or as a one-bowl meal without the fuss with many curries and gravy items,” he says. 

Agrees Ranveer Sabhani, business head, South, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, which includes Social. “Our biryanis were the top sellers during the cricket season. Bangalore is a value-based audience, hence one-dish meals and cluster meal orderings have seen better traction. We did see a spike in the sale of finger foods during day-time matches, and around evening hours with our munchies and pre-made cocktail mixers that proved to be a hit. Given the match timings of 7.30 pm, customers were ordering early dinners,” he says. 

Work from home has led people to “home food fatigue” and they are looking to order in more, according to Amit Nanwani, co-founder, Samosa Party. “Thanks to an e-commerce ecosystem and a tech-savvy population, the delivery market herehas recovered pretty fast. People are craving indulgent yet hygienic food these days,” he says, pointing out that during IPL, they sold over 2 lakh samosas. “This is twice of what we sold during last year’s IPL. It’s probably because samosa is a shareable and democratic food, making it a unanimous choice for get-togethers where all generations enjoy this snack,” Nanwani says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp