Sasikala set to be released in January after family pays Rs 10 crore fine

Sasikala is slated to be released on January 27, 2021. If she had failed to remit the fine amount, her release would have been deferred till February 27, 2022

Published: 18th November 2020 07:07 PM

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The legal team of expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has initiated the process of her release by depositing a fine of Rs 10 crore at a court in Bengaluru.

Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case and is lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara. As per the conviction order, she had to pay a fine of Rs. 10 crore. If she failed to do so, she was supposed to serve another 13 months in jail.

Accordingly, the family members of Sasikala along with a team of her advocates arrived in Bengaluru and deposited two demand drafts to the court in charge of the case located at the City Civil & Sessions Court in Bengaluru.
 
Sasikala is slated to be released on January 27, 2021. If she had failed to remit the fine amount, her release would have been deferred till February 27, 2022. The probable date of her release was revealed in an RTI reply by the Department of Prisons & Correctional Services.

