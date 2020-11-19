STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudanese man becomes first illegal immigrant to be put at Neelamangala detention centre

He has been lodged in the detention centre until his trial is over and he is deported to his country.

Published: 19th November 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

The detention centre in Sondekoppa village of Nelamangala taluk, about 40km from Bengaluru.

The detention centre in Sondekoppa village of Nelamangala taluk, about 40km from Bengaluru. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Sudanese national, who is undergoing trial for overstaying in the country, has become the first inmate of Karnataka’s detention centre for illegal immigrants near Nelamangala in Bengaluru 
Rural district.

The 35-year-old Omer Altayb Hajahmed was arrested last year by the Yelahanka New Town police under the Foreigners Act and was later enlarged on bail. Hajahmed had come to India on student visa in 2014, which had expired in 2016. He continued to live in Bengaluru even after his passport expired in March 2019.

He has been lodged in the detention centre until his trial is over and he is deported to his country. According to sources, more than a dozen City Armed Reserve (CAR) police constables have been deployed on rotation at the detention centre.

The centre is located 40 km outside Bengaluru in Sondekoppa village near Nelamangala. The Department of Social Welfare provides logistic support to the detention centre, which became operational only last month. The new detention centre for illegal immigrants has a capacity to detain around 40 people and is guarded round-the-clock.

