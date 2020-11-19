‘Tiger’ parents have negative impact on kids, finds survey

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tiger parenting is considered to be the norm rather than an exception, especially in India, and this has now been backed by a study. A survey on parenting styles – democratic, authoritarian and overindulgent – revealed that over 35 per cent of the 3,200 respondents fall under the bracket of authoritarian parents. Such parents, according to the report shared with TNIE, expect complete obedience from their children and set high expectation for them.

They also deem it fit to punish a child, if necessary. But such parenting can prove to be counter productive for children, the survey, conducted education service provider K12 Techno Services, said. Children with authoritarian parents are found to have low self confidence and are hesitant to take decisions. Such parents also cast a shadow on the academic performance and social skills of their children.

In Bengaluru, the survey found that over 40 per cent of parents fall under this category. It also reveals that more than half, or 54 per cent, of such parents tend to be the mothers. Nearly 44 per cent of parents in Bengaluru expect their children to have good morals and values, along with the ability to think independently and creatively as an outcome of education, the survey stated.

“We found that the maximum number of parents choose moral values over exam marks. We also observed that some parents place more weight on holistic education while some others are satisfied just with good performance in exams,” said Jai Decosta, CEO, K12 Techno Services. He added that the style of parenting depends on the professional and educational background of the parents.

In the city, authoritarian parents are also found to be lacking in interest when it comes to extracurricular activities with just 10 per cent giving it importance. Such parents, in contrast, give more importance to technology with 70 per cent choosing a school that uses modern teaching methods. Around 40 per cent of authoritarian parents review past academic results of the school before enrolling their children.