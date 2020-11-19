Two rowdies shot at in separate incidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two history-sheeters were shot at by the police after they allegedly attacked policemen in separate incidents. In the first incident, Vishwanath alias Psycho, a rowdy wanted in a murder case under Kamakshipalya police station limits, was shot at after he attacked a head constable with a knife.

The police said that they were on the lookout for the accused in the murder case reported on November 8, in which cab driver Manjunath, a resident of Banashankari, was murdered and his body was thrown near Sumanahalli Bridge.

“Accused Lakshmana was arrested in the case and he revealed the involvement of Vishwanath. On Wednesday, Vishwanath was traced to a dilapidated building at Brahmadevaragudda in Byadarahalli and a police team rushed to arrest him in the wee hours,” the police said.

“In a bid to escape, Vishwanath attacked the police and injured head constable Manjunath with a knife. Despite a warning shot, he continued to attack and the police shot him on his right leg and right hand. Vishwanath is involved in more than 11 cases, including murder and attempts to murder,” the police added.

In another incident, the CCB shot at rowdy Manjunath alias Bonda Manja, who has 23 cases against him. “Based on information that he was at Narayananagar in Konanakunte, a team rushed to nab him. But he attacked a head constable who tried to nab him. Inspector Puneeth shot at him on his left leg after he didn’t pay heed to a warning shot,” the police said.