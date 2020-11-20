STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops on tape seeking bribe to release vehicle

Published: 20th November 2020 05:01 AM

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The conversation between two policemen from J P Nagar and a two-wheeler owner was recorded while the officers were allegedly asking for bribe from the latter, who wanted his stolen vehicle released from the police station.

The audio recording, which TNIE is in possession of, shares a conversation between the two parties wherein the cops are heard asking Monu John, the owner, to “give something that will make us happy”.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Monu said, “Prior to the audio being recorded, they had taken us to the side and asked us to pay Rs 15,000 for their effort to retrieve my bike.” A month ago, Monu’s two-wheeler was stolen from Murugeshpalya.

However, he received a call from J P Nagar Police Station on Thursday, where officers informed him that his bike had been found.“There is no need to pay any money to police while retrieving the bike,” Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Soumendu Mukherjee said, adding that action will be taken against the two officers.

Explaining the process to retrieve one’s stolen vehicle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Harish Pandey said, “Owners need to apply to get their vehicle back through court.”

