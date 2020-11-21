STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Five held for kidnapping newborn from Vani Vilas Hospital

VV Puram police on Thursday nabbed a gang for allegedly kidnapping a newborn baby girl and selling her to a couple for Rs 80,000. 

Published: 21st November 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: VV Puram police on Thursday nabbed a gang for allegedly kidnapping a newborn baby girl and selling her to a couple for Rs 80,000. According to police, the woman posed as a relative of the baby and managed to take her away from Vani Vilas Hospital on November 11. Based on CCTV footage, the accused could be identified, while the couple who had paid money were also arrested.

The accused have been identified as Ayesha (23), a resident of Yelachenahalli, her accomplices Manjunath (32) and Vaseem, (30), from Kanakanagar, and the couple Abdul Rehaman (32) and Sania (28), from Kumarswamy Layout.

A police officer said the baby, which was born on November 9, had developed health issues. Hence, she was kept in the ICU for treatment. Ayesha, who was at the hospital visiting her sister who had also delivered a baby, plotted to kidnap a child and sell it. She entered the ICU posing as a relative and asked for the baby to be discharge. The staff believed her and handed over the baby.

A few hours later the parents, Abdul Rashid and Arshiya, realised that their daughter had already been discharged. Shocked, they approached VV Puram police, who filed a case of kidnapping against the woman whom they spotted in CCTV footage. 

A special team traced her identity and she was nabbed at home. She had sold the baby to the couple in Kumaraswamy Layout. Subsequently, they zeroed in on the other suspects and arrested them. Rehaman, is a mechanic by profession and had no kids since six years ago. They wanted to adopt the child and discussed it with Vaseem, who is also a mechanic. Ayesha claimed she committed the crime owing to financial issues she suffered amid the Covid-induced lockdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp