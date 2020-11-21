STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Millet and mass appeal

As young boys growing up in Thenkahalli in Mandya, Mahesh and Chandrashekhar Basavanna remember munching on chakli and pappad made from ancient grains.

Published: 21st November 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As young boys growing up in Thenkahalli in Mandya, Mahesh and Chandrashekhar Basavanna remember munching on chakli and pappad made from ancient grains. While there has been a renewed interest in ancient grains, Chandrashekhar rues the niche audience it is available to.

Which is why their offerings -- Millet Crunchies Tomato, Millet Chikkis Peanuts, Millet Cookies Coconut, Millet Bars DryFruits, Millet Bars Immunity Booster -- are priced between `5 and 50. Launched recently, the all-day snacking products by Kiru will be sold on e-commerce sites and their website. “Ironically, rice, which was considered a rich man’s grain, is now widely available, while millets, which used to be a poor man’s grain, are being marketed for only a certain section of society,” says Chandrashekhar.

Their farmland, located in the interiors of the village, hardly gets any water supply. Which is why millets thrive there. “A hardy crop, it has high nutritional value and is ideal for everyday consumption. It requires less water and does not need pesticides or insecticides to fast track growth. With a history of over 3,000 years, millet are now considered a lost grain. It was once a pride of the region,” he says.

They are also incorporating traditional recipes, methods and technology. “We involve the local community in sourcing ideas, recipes and adding a local touch,” he says. The team produces finished products -- which are all baked and not fried -- working directly with farmers, and passing on the benefits to them, ensuring sustainable employment for the region.

“This includes aiding the farmers in the crop growth to locally sourcing most of the ingredients required for the product development, employing the community in manufacturing and packaging of the end products. Farmers form the core of our company and operate all functions at the factory.” While business is on a shaky ground at present, Chandrashekhar is confident that their launch comes at the right time. “Food and health are key aspects at this point. At the same time, people are looking to make a healthy switch,” he says, adding that the call for vocal for local has only added impetus to their project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp