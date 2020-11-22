STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Take what you love, pay what you like’

On Saturday, heaps of works created by many artists were displayed on Church Street, on sale on a “take what you love and pay what you like,” basis.

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Passers-by spend hours selecting their favourites from the postcards on display. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

Passers-by spend hours selecting their favourites from the postcards on display. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Meghana Sastry
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A refreshing break for Bengalureans who walked down the 1.5 kilometers stretch on the busiest streets of the city—church street. 

The air was brimmed with joy, laughter, and community collaboration from across the globe amongst strangers who have never met before.

Broke artists’ collective initiated by an architect Yatish VT and his friends inspire from his broke days in June 2016, sitting outside blossoms and selling travel posters has come a long way. The heaps of artwork that was displayed had a special twist to it as most of the art was sold on a “take what you love and pay what you like,” basis. 

Bhairav plays the Didgeridoo a wind instrument developed by the aboriginal people of northern Australia.

Yatish said - "The effort it takes for a person with a regular job to earn Rs.500 a day is the same for a daily wage earner to make Rs.100 a day and one should be able to genuinely appreciate a piece of art, decide its value and pay what one can afford."

The artworks were photographs of many artists who had spent hours together creating those wonderful pieces.

A digital artist creates pieces on her tablet.

Ankita Bhattacharya, a textile designer by profession from Bareilly settled in Bengaluru said said ”This is my first experience where I saw some genuine artists with genuine emotions and no motive behind. It didn’t feel like a business transaction as I could pay what I like.”

The third week of the church street 'First initiative' has been a success with over 1000 people walking stopping by to interact with artists and support the cause.

While the worry could be whether social distancing and usage of the mask was intact, the citizens have put their best game towards abiding by these rules.

The evening got more musical with other musicians joining with their handpan, mouth harp and more didgeridoos. A lot of these instruments were new to the audience who grooved to the music.
 



Though many complained about the inconvenience caused by transport and parking issue leading to slight hindrance in the event. Regardless of the inconvenience and the pandemic scare, this was indeed a very high spirited Saturday. 

Aravind Dev, a filmmaker, and photographer in the collective said he felt magical and turned his day over by playing the Cajon. “It was a paradise,” he said and continued his musical.

Yatish hopes that every city steals his idea and own it with their artists because everyone city deserves it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Broke artists collective bengaluru Church Street
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp